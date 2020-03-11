_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - The government has barred the Kenya National football side, Harambee Stars, from flying out to Comoros for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

qualification game in a bid to ‘safeguard the public’ from the Coronavirus epidemic.





This tie was slated for Moroni on March 31, but a memo from Sports PS Joe Okudo and copied to Director of Immigration Services Alexander Muteshi indicates the match has been called off.





“The Ministry wishes to inform you that there will be no more travel for international events until further notice, and notably for the next one month,” the letter dated March 9 reads in part.









Already, locally assembled Harambee Stars squad is in camp preparing for this game.





However, several foreign-based players including Micheal Olunga, Masoud Juma, Victor Wanyama and Johanna Omollo are unavailable.





Also affected by this directive are some international events including the beach volleyball 2020 Olympic qualifiers in Abuja, and the Kenya Open golf tournament slated for Nairobi.





While Kenya is yet to record a single coronavirus case, the virus has been spreading rapidly globally with over 3500 deaths recorded so far.



