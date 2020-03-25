_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 25,2020 - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world, the Kenyan Government has assured the public that the deadly disease will be defeated if Kenyans become more responsible in washing hands and maintaining social distancing (keep a distance of at least 1 metre).





A senior doctor at Kenyatta National Hospital, who is in charge of Coronavirus patients, said 25 patients who are in the isolation ward are doing better and may be discharged next week once the Government carries the necessary tests on them.





The doctor, who requested anonymity, said the viral load of the initial cases, especially the first two patients, has gone down and upon testing once again, they will be due for release.





“There is no vaccine or medicine for coronavirus; treatment consists of supportive care to help relieve symptoms and, for severe cases, care to support vital organ functions,” he said.





“It can take 10 days for the viral load to be negligible but to be sure, we have to wait for no less than 15 days before we can test again and release the patients who turn negative,” he added.



