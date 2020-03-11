_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday March 11, 2020- A United Kingdom patient has been cured of HIV after undergoing stem cell transplant treatment, doctors said on Tuesday, after finding no trace of infection 30 months after he stopped traditional treatment.





The so-called "London Patient", a cancer sufferer originally from Venezuela, made headlines last year when researchers at the University of Cambridge reported they had found no trace of the Aids causing virus in his blood for 18 months.





“We've tested a sizeable set of sites that HIV likes to hide in and they are all pretty much negative for an active virus," Lead Author and publisher Ravidra Gupta told New York Times.





The patient, who revealed his identity this week as Adam Castillejo, 40, was diagnosed with HIV in 2003 and had been on medication to keep the disease in check since 2012.





Adam becomes only the second person to be cured of HIV after American Timothy Brown, known as the "Berlin Patient", and recovered from HIV in 2011 following similar treatment.



