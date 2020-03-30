_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday March 30, 2020 – Job seekers will only provide clearance certificates to prospective employers once a formal job offer is made.





This is according to the proposed amendments to the Employment Act of 2007 which could save fresh graduates thousands of shillings while looking for work.





The changes captured in the Employment Act Amendment Bill of 2019 will see graduates provide clearance certificates only after receiving a formal job offer from a prospective employer.





The papers envisaged include a clearance certificate from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), a certificate of good conduct and a clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).





Eager job seekers had been forced to pay up the required Ksh 4,250 for the certificates before they could approach prospective employers.





The Bill, sponsored by Youth Representative, Gideon Keter, aims to offer relief for job seekers unable to meet the costs of these documents and by consequence barred from applying for jobs.





"This will cure discrimination around recruitment by easing the burden on unemployed youths, mainly from poor backgrounds, who have to spend significant sums of money seeking employment,” stated Keter while explaining the rationale behind the bill.





Keter further explained that the use of the certificates was limited because it forced the youth to waste large sums of money on the documents without any assurance that they will get a job.





“If every time you are going to apply for a job and are told to provide unnecessary certificates, you will run into debt.”





“People send CVs to different places with these certificates and end up wasting money because they remain jobless," explains Keter.





The certificates are used by employers to conduct background checks on employees to rule out the possibility of a criminal record.





Keter argued, however, that background checks are only necessary for parties with a contract and not for those simply applying.





“Once a person is guaranteed employment, they can discuss with the employer on how they would present their certificates,” stated Keter.



