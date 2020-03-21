_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Saturday March 21, 2020 - The United States has initiated a five-year program designed to address the challenges bedeviling the country currently.





Through a joint partnership between the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Office of Food For Peace (FFP), the US will channel in excess of Ksh18 billion into the country to address the problem.





Dubbed Nawiri, the program will seek to reduce acute malnutrition in Northern Kenya Counties.





According to the US Embassy website, the aim of the project is to go beyond humanitarian assistance and implement sustainable solutions.





The program will be rolled out in Isiolo, Marsabit, Samburu and Turkana counties and will attempt to alleviate the root cause of food insecurity and the challenges that perpetuate malnutrition in these areas.





USAID Mission Director Mark Meassik explained that the ultimate vision of the program was to enable the local population to design their own solutions with support from the program.





“The US Government is changing the way we work.”





“We want our programs to be co-created, co-implemented, and co-measured to address problems and solve them at the county level,” stated Meassick during the program's launch in Lodwar Town, Turkana on Friday, March 20, 2020.





A Memorandum of Understanding with the Turkana County was signed to describe the manner in which the county and USAID would work together towards realizing the aims of the project.





The assistance comes in the wake of Kenya's threatened food security on account of the locust invasion that has plagued the country for the better part of the year.





The Kenyan DAILY POST