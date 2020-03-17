_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Tuesday March 17, 2020 - Chinese Billionaire, Jack Ma, has donated medical equipment to Kenya, moments after World Bank announced that the Government of Kenya would receive Ksh 6 billion in funding.





Speaking via Twitter, Jack Ma, through Jack Ma Foundation, stated that all African countries would each receive 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields.





"We cannot ignore the potential risk to Africa and assume this continent of 1.3 billion people will blissfully escape the crisis.”





“The world cannot afford the unthinkable consequences of a COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.”





"We can take precautions now and get prepared ahead of time, as Africa can benefit from the experience and lessons from other countries that were earlier hit hard by the virus," a statement by the foundation read.





However, he said the 1.1 million testing kits, 6 million masks and 60,000 medical use protective suits and face shields will be delivered to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the country's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will take the lead in managing the logistics and distribution of the supplies to other African countries.





"I want to express a big "Thank You" to the Ethiopian government and Prime Minister Abiy.”





“In addition, we will immediately start working with medical institutions in Africa to provide online training material for COVID-19 clinical treatment.”





"This crisis is proving to be more difficult and longer-lasting than any of us had expected.”





“We must make every effort to get prepared."





"The past two months show us that if we take it very seriously and are proactive, we are more than capable of containing the virus," the billionaire stated while calling upon all nations to unite in the fight against the disease.





While Ma is helping Africa cope with Coronavirus, our very own billionaires are nowhere to be seen with Chris Kirubi flaunting his massive wealth by talking his people on a tour.





The Kenyan DAILY POST