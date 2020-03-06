_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, February 7, 2020- God must be very angry with Deputy President William Ruto if an incident that happened in Kandara Constituency, Muranga County on Friday is anything to go by.





The DP was in Muranga to launch Kandara Technical Training Centre after he was invited by area MP, Alice Muthoni.





Chaos started when Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria stormed the meeting with his supporters after getting reports that Tanga Tanga-allied leaders who had accompanied the DP in an earlier function in Kandara had castigated him for his Avocado Processing and Marketing Bill 2020, which they claimed was draconian and aimed at oppressing farmers.





The meeting was brought to a standstill for about 10 minutes as several of Wa Iria's aides were beaten and eventually arrested.





Some of the supporters were dragged outside the podium as Ruto was seated in the VIP tent.





Mr Ruto condemned the violence and urged Jubilee members to unite and work in harmony, given that their friends in opposition were joining hands while those in Jubilee are embroiled in fights.



