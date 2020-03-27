_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 27, 2020 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has offered a whopping Sh700 million to help over 200,000 poor households in Mombasa County during the curfew that was imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta due to the Coronavirus.





This is after residents expressed fears that the curfew may have a negative impact on them.





In a bid to calm his constituents who worry about accessing food and water, Joho unveiled the relief package to cushion the most vulnerable in Mombasa against hunger.





"Enhanced measures may have to be taken by the national Government in coming days to be able to enforce social distancing.”





“Given that most of our residents in Mombasa live on a daily wage, our people will need support for sustenance during the trying period and it is my job as the Governor of Mombasa to ensure my people are adequately taken care of in case of total lockdown", said the Governor.





The programme shall target 227,444 vulnerable households in Mombasa.





The programme will be executed with the County Commissioner's office together with the County police to set up distribution centres in all 6 Mombasa Sub-Counties.





At the same time, Joho issued a stern warning to food wholesalers against seeing the crisis as a business opportunity to hike commodity prices but instead see it as an opportunity for all stakeholders to rally together to defeat this pandemic.





He also appealed to well-wishers and international partners to help the needy at this crucial moment.





"We are appealing to well-wishers, our local and international partners and all companies hosted in Mombasa to mobilise resources in cash and in-kind towards the success of this project", stated the Governor.



