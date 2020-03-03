Tuesday, March 3, 2020 -There was drama in Kibera slums after the residents accosted a group of Chinese tourists who had visited the slums and chased them away like dogs.





A video shared online shows the residents ganging up against the tourists who were taking photos around the slum during the tour, telling them to go away.





The brave Chinese tourists confronted the residents and accused them of racism.





The confrontation almost resulted to a fierce fight.



The residents were scared that Chinese tourists might infect them with the deadly Corona virus.





See video.







