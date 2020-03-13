_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 13, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have dared President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire his DP and dissolve Government for fresh General Elections to he held if he is man enough.





This is after Senate Minority Leader, James Orengo, alleged a plan by Uhuru-Raila camp to table an impeachment motion against Ruto.





Orengo and other legislators allied to Uhuru and Raila asked the DP to resign saying his 2022 presidential ambitions had clouded his ability to perform his duties and that he was now in an “open war” with his boss.





But in a quick rejoinder, lawmakers allied to the DP asked their rivals to bring it on.





They said that Dr Ruto will not resign because he is an elected leader.





And on Wednesday, they even dared President Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament and call for fresh elections in their boldest defence.





“We are ready for elections.”





“Dissolve Parliament and let us go to elections.”





“We have the support of 80 per cent of Kenyans,” Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, a diehard support of Ruto told journalists at Parliament Buildings.





“Tuko tayari serikali ivunjwe, tuko tayari kwenda kwa debe. Wakimwaga ugali, tunamwaga kitoweo. (We are ready for the dissolution of the government ... we are ready for the ballot. If they pour out ugali, we pour out the stew)," he added.



