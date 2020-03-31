_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - K24 presenter, Betty Kyallo, has been trending on social media over her drunken and foul-mouthed rant.





The media personality went live on Instagram while intoxicated and told off those who keep criticizing her lifestyle and said that she has the right to live the way she wants to and have fun regardless of whether she is a role model.





She added that there is a lot of pressure in the media industry and the only person that matters most to her is her daughter, Ivanna.





“My family is very protective over me and they are like Betty why are you going live right now… I’ve had a drink and people are saying you cannot have this much fun cz wewe ni role model fuck that shit, me I take care of my jobs.”





“Ivanna I’m her role model.”





“Eti you are my daughters role model so don’t go to the club, i wanna go the club, i wanna have a good time, the pressure in this fucking career is horrible and this chiq is saying end the video because I’m saying the truth I’m not gonna end this video whatever the blogs are gonna say about Betty or Betty Kyallo ... fuck off fuck off bloggers " says Betty in the video.





Human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, has thrown his weight behind the screen siren saying that she owes no one an apology for having a good time and enjoying her life.





“Betty Kyalo owes no one an apology for having a good time and enjoying her life.”





“Stop projecting your hypocrisy on someone who owes you nothing.”





“Use that idle energy to ask our government and elected leaders what they’re doing to ensure we don’t starve or die because of Corona,” reads Boniface Mwangi’s message.



