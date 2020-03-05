_________________________

Thursday March 5, 2020 - Baringo Senator Gideon Moi yesterday invaded Kimabu County and met with youth leaders and residents of Kiambaa in Ruaka.





During the meeting, Gideon announced that he would pronounce his next political move after he completed a 40-day mourning period.





"I want to ask you to give me a chance to finish our customs as the Kalenjin.”





“When we lose someone we must mourn for 40 days.”





"I have just left home twice, to Meru for the Building Bridges Initiative meeting.”





“It was important and will benefit all of us and for the Nginyo funeral.”





“Today I only came to have lunch with you, but I will come back for more discussions," Gideon told the youth.





The Baringo Senator called for unity among Kenyans, stating that it would steer the growth of the economy.





"Aspirations of Kiambu residents and that of the Baringo people are similar.”





“We want peace, better health services and infrastructure, the chance to do business and infrastructure, the chance to do business and the stability of the economy," Gideon continued.





Additionally, he urged Kiambu residents to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta and support him in serving Kenyans.





"If he says right, we go right, if he says left, we go left, if he says jump, we ask how many feet," Gideon stated.



