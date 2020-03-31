_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 31, 2020 - Controversial detective, Jane Mugo, has apologised to Kenyans who were beaten by police over the last three days for being late during curfew time.





Over the last 3 days, there have been many cases of police brutality and in Kwale County, a middle aged man succumbed to injuries inflicted by General Service Unit (GSU) officers.





Now in a Facebook post, Jane, who wrote on behalf of Kenya Private Detectives said that she apologized to Kenyans who were roughed up by rogue officers.









“On behalf of Nps and private security companies, i apologise to anybody who may have been maimed, yesterday during execution of the curfew."



"Meanwhile I urge Kenyans to follow the government directives especially from President. Deputy President, and CS health Mutahi. HAVE AN OBEDIENT BLESSED WEEK!” Jane said.





Last year, Jane was arrested by police over extortion claims and she is currently out on a Sh 500,000 cash bail.



