JOB TITLE:

FRONT OFFICE ASSISTANT

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

INDUSTRY: FURNISHED APARTMENTS

SALARY: Kshs 25,000.00

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI

Job Overview

The front office assistant will be in charge of day to day running of a busy front office department for fully furnished apartments. For diversity and gender balance in the department, a male candidate is preferred for this role. Accommodation will be provided within the Staff Quarters and the successful candidate should be willing to stay within the premises.

Responsibilities

Handle the Front Office Fidelio System in regards to client’s bookings and inquiries.

Attending to telephone calls and transferring them to the respective extensions.

Receive clients’ rent in the absence of the Finance and Admin Manager.

Guest relations.

Assisting in Apartment inspections.

Handle guests’ check-ins and check outs as per the Check In Procedures.

Sending the ‘Guest Feedback Survey’ to the guests through email upon check out and keeping a log for the same.

Filing and retrieval of documents.

Preparing of Purchase Orders using Materials Control Software.

Ensuring the Admin office is always tidy and well organized.

Qualifications

Certificate in Hotel Management – Front Office Operations

Working experience in FIDELIO SYSTEM a must

Working experience in Materials Control Software

Two years working experience in Hotel Front Office/Hotel Reception/ furnished apartments

How to Apply

If you meet the stated qualifications, experience, skills and you are up for the task send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com