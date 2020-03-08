_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
JOB TITLE: FRONT OFFICE ASSISTANT
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME
INDUSTRY: FURNISHED APARTMENTS
SALARY: Kshs 25,000.00
JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI
INDUSTRY: FURNISHED APARTMENTS
SALARY: Kshs 25,000.00
JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI
Job Overview
The front office assistant will be in charge of day to day running of a busy front office department for fully furnished apartments. For diversity and gender balance in the department, a male candidate is preferred for this role. Accommodation will be provided within the Staff Quarters and the successful candidate should be willing to stay within the premises.
Responsibilities
- Handle
the Front Office Fidelio System in regards to client’s bookings and
inquiries.
- Attending
to telephone calls and transferring them to the respective extensions.
- Receive
clients’ rent in the absence of the Finance and Admin Manager.
- Guest
relations.
- Assisting
in Apartment inspections.
- Handle
guests’ check-ins and check outs as per the Check In Procedures.
- Sending
the ‘Guest Feedback Survey’ to the guests through email upon check out and
keeping a log for the same.
- Filing
and retrieval of documents.
- Preparing
of Purchase Orders using Materials Control Software.
- Ensuring
the Admin office is always tidy and well organized.
Qualifications
- Certificate
in Hotel Management – Front Office Operations
- Working
experience in FIDELIO SYSTEM a must
- Working
experience in Materials Control Software
- Two
years working experience in Hotel Front Office/Hotel Reception/ furnished
apartments
How to Apply
If you meet the stated qualifications, experience, skills and you are up for the task send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Loading...
Post a Comment