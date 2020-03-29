_________________________________________________________________________

Job Title:

Front Desk Officer





Job Brief: The ideal candidate will have a friendly and easy going personality while also being very perceptive and disciplined.

You should be able to deal with complaints and give accurate information.

A customer-oriented approach is essential.

The goal is to make guests and visitors feel comfortable and valued while on our premises.

Responsibilities:

· Keep the front desk tidy and presentable with all necessary material (pens, forms, paper etc.)

· Greet and welcome guests

· Answer questions and address complaints

· Answer all incoming calls and redirect them or keep messages

· Receive letters, packages etc. and distribute them

· Prepare outgoing mail by drafting correspondence, securing parcels etc.

· Check, sort and forward emails

· Monitor office supplies and place orders when necessary

· Keep updated records and files

· Monitor office expenses and costs

· Take up other duties as assigned (travel arrangements, schedules etc.)

Requirements:

· Proven experience as front desk representative, agent or relevant position

· Familiarity with office machines (e.g. fax, printer etc.)

· Knowledge of office management and basic bookkeeping

· Proficient in English (oral and written)

· Excellent knowledge of MS Office (especially Excel and Word)

· Strong communication and people skills

· Good organizational and multitasking abilities

· Problem-solving skills

· Customer service orientation

· High School diploma; additional qualifications will be a plus