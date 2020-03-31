_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 31, 2020- Former Republic of Congo president Jacques Joaquim Yhombi Opango has succumbed to Coronavirus (Covid-19)





According to his family the 81-year-old former Head of State died on Monday at a Paris Hospital aged 81 years.





Yhombi Opango led Congo-Brazzaville from 1977 until he was ousted in 1979.





His family also disclosed that he had been battling undisclosed illness before he contracted the deadly virus.





The deadly disease, was first reported in Wuhan China in November 2019 and has continued to spread worldwide like bush fire.





So far, over 700000 have people have infected worldwide with over 37000 deaths being reported.





Thirty six African countries including Kenya have confirmed Coronavirus cases leading to most states closing borders and putting in place drastic measures aimed at curbing its spread.



