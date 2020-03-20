_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 20, 2020 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau placed himself under self-quarantine following the directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday.





Kamau announced that he had restricted his movements and would be working from home after jetting in from New York, US.





"Following my return from New York City on official business and the presidential directive on self-quarantine, I have restricted my movements and have taken up work from home.”









"Today is Day 6 of 14.”





“We should all do the right thing on self-quarantine, monitoring and social distancing," Kamau tweeted.





The PS further urged Kenyans to adhere to government-stipulated measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.





"Self-quarantine and washing hands are important.”





“Washing hands often is important.”





“Social distancing is too.”





“Remember, four out of five people who spread the Coronavirus did not know they had it," he urged.





The head of state, while addressing the nation, suspended entry of foreign nationals from countries hit with Coronavirus, only allowing Kenyan citizens and foreigners with valid resident permits, provided they proceeded to self-quarantine or visit a government-designated quarantine facility.



