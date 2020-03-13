_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday March 13, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto's allies have vowed to take full charge of the Nakuru BBI meeting which is set to happen on Saturday, March 21.





Speaking at Parliament Buildings yesterday, Ruto’s allies, led by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, stated that they would not allow leaders who are not from the region to take over the meeting.





In previous BBI rallies across other counties, ODM leader Raila Odinga has been on the forefront, something that a section of the Rift Valley leaders stated they would not allow.





Further, the leaders stated that they would use the meetings to celebrate the first-ever handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the DP.





It was at Nakuru's Afraha Stadium where the head of state and his deputy announced that they had decided to contest the 2013 General Election together.





“All Kenyans are welcome to Nakuru and as we have said, we want the Nakuru rally to be different from others and very inclusive.”





“Nakuru is a small town in Kenya.”





“If you are coming to bring any insults or abuses we shall not allow you,” Kihika declared.





"Nakuru is the epicentre of peace because, without it, we would have no Jubilee.”





“We want to welcome all leaders to the rally but there will be no name-calling," Murkomen added.





However, National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed stated that ODM politicians would be in Nakuru to attend a meeting organized by Governor Lee Kinyanjui and not Tanga Tanga leaders.



