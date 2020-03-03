



Tuesday March 3, 2020 - The planned Nakuru BBI rally and delegates meeting slated for this Saturday has been postponed to March 21.





This was announcement by area Governor Lee Kinyanjui.





The postponement was issued just a day after a tense meeting where political factions allied to Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga clashed while planning for the meeting that was to be held at the historic Afraha Stadium.





Kinyanjui added that the rally would discuss issues affecting the over ten counties in the Rift Valley region.





" The planned Nakuru BBI sensitization rally will be held on 21st March 2020.”





“The rally will be a culmination of consultative meetings to build consensus on the document and include local agenda.”





“It is expected to bring over 10 counties from Rift Valley and many other national leaders will be in attendance ," he stated.





The Governor acknowledged the political tensions surrounding the meeting, warning politicians interested in side shows to keep off the rally.





" We have learnt from previous BBI events, and the Nakuru rally is expected to be issue oriented and devoid of sideshows and character assassination.”





“Attention seekers and spoilers are well advised to take note accordingly."





"We shall be guided by the spirit of inclusivity and mutual respect for each other’s rights, " Kinyanjui stated.





