_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Thursday March 12, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto broke his silence yesterday night after a section of members of the National Assembly asked him to step aside before they impeach him.





In a press conference held on the same day, MPs allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga accused the DP of misconduct and violation of the oath of office.





In his response, the DP laughed off their accusations arguing that he had supported the President and supported him through four campaigns.





He further termed their threats as nonsensical claiming that some of the lawmakers had never voted for the president in their lifetimes.





"99% of MPs pretending to give me lectures on supporting Uhuru have never voted for him.”





“I have campaigned, voted and supported him in the four elections he ran for President.”





"The not new nonsensical insults/ sterile accusations spewed were against Uhuruto/Jubilee in the past.”





“Ignore," responded Ruto.





The MPs, in their conference, argued that the DP was guilty of misconduct and should step aside.





"The Deputy President is definitely guilty of public misconduct and grave malpractices and has not lived up to the oath of office that he subscribed before assuming office.”





"He has not brought honor to the nation and dignity to the office of the Deputy President and has failed to promote public confidence in the integrity of the high office.”





“He would rather rule Kenya than serve the people," read part of their statement.





Ruto's allies, however, accused the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party of exploiting a Nusu mkate government strategy.





"We are aware that there is another meeting tomorrow to bring an impeachment motion against the Deputy President and get him out of office so that Raila can get a position in government," an excerpt from the statement read.





The Kenyan DAILY POST