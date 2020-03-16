_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Job Title: Financial Accountant





Industry: FMCG

Job Summary: Reporting to the Director of Finance, the Financial Accountant leads all day-to-day accounting operations, with functional responsibility for accounting, accounts payable, payroll.

Responsibilities also include production of financial reports; proper maintenance of accounting records; accurate processing of financial transactions; and administration of a comprehensive set of controls and budgets designed to mitigate risk, enhance the accuracy of the company’s reported financial results, and ensure that reported results comply with generally accepted accounting principles.

Job Duties:

· Oversee finance department employees, including financial assistants

· Track the company’s financial status and performance to identify areas for potential improvement

· Provide useful financial insights to help make better decisions about formulating and executing strategy, and provide guidance and analysis to executive and operational management to improve results.

· Maintain a system of accounts and keep books and records on all transactions and assets.

· Prepare and analyze accurate monthly financial and management reports, including income statement, balance sheet, budget and variance, projections and forecast, and cash flow.

· Maintain control of the following areas: general ledger, accounts payable, expense reports, billing, and payroll.

· Seek out methods for minimising financial risk to the company

· Provide insightful information and expectations to senior executives to aid in long-term and short-term decision making

· Review financial data and prepare monthly and annual reports

· Present financial reports to board members, stakeholders, executives, and clients in formal meetings

· Stay up to date with technological advances and accounting software to be used for financial purposes

· Establish and maintain financial policies and procedures for the company

· Understand and adhere to financial regulations and legislation.

Reporting Responsibilities:

· Assist in issuing timely, accurate, and complete financial statements for all levels, including Board of Directors, executive, and management.

· Assist in coordinating the preparation of the draft audited financial statements and all tax returns.

· Coordinate the preparation of financial information in the corporate annual report.

· Recommend and report upon benchmarks against which to measure organizational performance.

· Calculate and issue financial and operating metrics.

· Assist in production of cash flow reports, annual budget, and forecasts.

· Calculate variances from the budget and report significant issues to management.

· Provide for a system of management cost reports.

· Provide financial analyses and models as needed, in particular for capital investments, pricing decisions, and contract negotiations.

Skills & Qualifications

· Strategic thinker who possesses solid business acumen and is able to organize and manage multiple priorities.

· Exceptional verbal and written communications skills and the ability to interact effectively with others, both internally and externally.

· Excellent time management skills, with the ability to perform multiple tasks and meet critical deadlines while maintaining accuracy and quality.

· Proven ability to make complex and time-sensitive decisions in the best interests of the organization.

Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in accounting or finance.

· Post Graduate qualification is preferred

· CPA K

· Knowledge and use of SAP

· FMCG industry experience is an added advantage

· Minimum of 10 years of finance and accounting experience, including finance, accounting, audit, and analysis (including gathering, evaluating, presenting, and reporting financial information to management and external stakeholders).

· Solid experience in coordinating audit activities and managing reporting, budget development and analysis, accounts payable and receivable, general ledger, payroll, and accounting for investments.

· Nonprofit experience, with experience with fund/grants accounting preferred.

· Proficiency with Intacct or other accounting software and excellent Excel skills.

Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV, to recruit@hrmconnection.com before the end of day 31st March 2020.