VACANCY:

FINANCE MANAGER





Deltar Properties is one of Kenya’s premier real estate companies founded with the aim of providing affordable housing to home buyers and investors. Our reputation for providing quality, unique, modern and professional services and projects to our clients is one that we hold dear and we promise on delivering housing solutions that meets your needs

The Finance Manager shall be responsible for the financial health of a company or organization. Producing financial reports and developing strategies based on financial research. Guiding senior executives in making sound business decisions in the long and short term.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide financial reports and interpret financial information to managerial staff while recommending further courses of action.

Advise on investment activities and provide strategies that the company should take

Maintain the financial health of the organization.

Develop trends and projections for the firm’s finances.

Remittance of taxes on time.

Conduct reviews and evaluations for cost-reduction opportunities.

Oversee operations of the finance department, set goals and objectives, and design a framework for these to be met.

Manage the preparation of the company’s budget.

Liaise with auditors to ensure appropriate monitoring of company finances is maintained.

Correspond with various other departments, discussing company plans and agreeing on future paths to be taken.

Summarize current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement and other reports

Prepare financial statements and produce budget according to schedule

Direct internal and external audits to ensure compliance

Perform any other duties assigned by senior management.

Key skills and Competencies

Strong interpersonal, communication &presentations skills.

Research skills

Analytical skills

Leadership skills

Superior attention to detail

Job Requirements

2-5 years’ experience in the finance field

Bachelor in Commerce / Finance

Aged between 30- 35 years

CPA (K) will be an added advantage

