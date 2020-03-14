_________________________________________________________________________
VACANCY: FINANCE MANAGER
Deltar Properties is one of Kenya’s premier real estate companies founded with the aim of providing affordable housing to home buyers and investors. Our reputation for providing quality, unique, modern and professional services and projects to our clients is one that we hold dear and we promise on delivering housing solutions that meets your needs
The Finance Manager shall be responsible for the financial health of a company or organization. Producing financial reports and developing strategies based on financial research. Guiding senior executives in making sound business decisions in the long and short term.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide financial reports and interpret
financial information to managerial staff while recommending further
courses of action.
- Advise on investment activities and provide
strategies that the company should take
- Maintain the financial health of the
organization.
- Develop trends and projections for the firm’s
finances.
- Remittance of taxes on time.
- Conduct reviews and evaluations for cost-reduction
opportunities.
- Oversee operations of the finance department,
set goals and objectives, and design a framework for these to be met.
- Manage the preparation of the company’s
budget.
- Liaise with auditors to ensure appropriate
monitoring of company finances is maintained.
- Correspond with various other departments,
discussing company plans and agreeing on future paths to be taken.
- Summarize current financial status by
collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement
and other reports
- Prepare financial statements and produce
budget according to schedule
- Direct internal and external audits to ensure
compliance
- Perform any other duties assigned by senior
management.
Key skills and Competencies
- Strong interpersonal, communication
&presentations skills.
- Research skills
- Analytical skills
- Leadership skills
- Superior attention to detail
Job Requirements
- 2-5 years’ experience in the finance field
- Bachelor in Commerce / Finance
- Aged between 30- 35 years
- CPA (K) will be an added advantage
How To Apply
Interested applicants should send their CV’s and Cover Letter by 20th March, 2020 COB to hr@deltarproperties.com
