ICRC Dar es salaam Mission in Tanzania is looking for an experienced, highly motivated and qualified person to fill the position of:





Finance & Administration Manager 1

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent organisation with the exclusively humanitarian mission to protect the lives and dignity of victims of war and internal violence and to provide them with assistance.

It also endeavours to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening International Humanitarian Law and universal humanitarian principles.

The ICRC’s Mission in Dar es salaam co-ordinates the institution’s humanitarian activities in Kibondo and Dar es salaam Tanzania.

Overall Responsibility: Finance& Administration Manager 1 is accountable for the integrity of financial and analytical accounting and for reporting from the field. S/he oversees all financial resources, administrative activities, such as management of premises and staff travel, human resources and logistics activities in Tanzania.

Tasks and responsibilities

· Supervises the financial department and ensures that ICRC’s and the Mission’s financial rules and procedures are well implemented, explained and understood by all in the mission in Dar Es Salaam and the office in Kibondo;

· Ensures compliance with statutory reporting requirements and regularly assesses the financial situation of the mission;

· Is responsible for the cash management, bookkeeping and financial reporting of the ICRC’s Mission in Dar Es Salaam;

· Leads interactions and maintains relationships with financial authorities (bank personnel, government offices,e tc.), premises landlords and suppliers (e.g. heads of finance, sales representatives, etc);

· Conducts general checks on the use of resources, analyses them, proposes improvements and organizes implementation;

· Acts as adviser, trainer and coach on all financial or economic matters for the teams running humanitarian projects;

· Coaches and organizes training sessions for administrative and non/administrative staff in the areas of Finance and Administration;

· Participates in the drawing up of contingency measures to respond to critical changes in the operating context;

· In coordination with Human Resource in ICRC Nairobi, acts as human resource focal point for locally hired staff in Dar es Salaam and Kibondo, ensuring that ICRC’s and the Mission’s policies and local applicable laws and regulations are known, understood, and respected;

· Supervises the daily activities related to staff travel, logistics and information management;

· Follows-up issues related to ICT equipment maintenance, inventory and allocation;

· Manages the administration of existing premises.

Minimum required knowledge & experience

· University degree in Business Administration or Finance/Accounting;

· Diploma in accounting (CPA /CMA or similar) Internal Audit (CIA or similar) an asset;

· Minimum 3-5 years’ work experience in a similar field;

· Previous experience in an international organization or NGO would be an asset;

· Excellent Computer Skills (Word, Excel, Power point) with extensive experience in ERPs;

· Good written and spoken English (spoken & written);

· Certificate of good conduct.

Application

The interested candidates should submit their applications latest by 20.03.2020 at 4:30 pm with the CV, motivation letter, including references details, supporting documents (certificates, Degree etc) and current and expected remuneration to ICRC Dar es salaam Mission, HR Department via: E-mail: nai_hrrec_services@icrc.org

The reference Finance & Administration Manager 1 must be stated in the application to be valid. If you do not clearly state the position for which you are applying & attach the required academic & other supporting documents, your application may not be considered.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ICRC does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process. All applications are free for all candidates and no one should give any payment or compensation during the recruitment process. Should the candidate be asked for any fee, he/she must report to ICRC HR Department through the recruitment contact.

This position is open to Nationals with resident permit in Tanzania and have a work permit.