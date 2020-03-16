_________________________________________________________________________

The Coalition on Violence Against Women (COVAW) is a national Kenyan not-for-profit women’s rights organization.

COVAW is seeking to fill the position of Finance and Administration Officer who will report to the Finance and Administration Manager.





The key functions of this role are:

To ensure that all financial and office management including statutory compliance systems are in place and adhered to.

To ensure that the appropriate financial and administrative infrastructure is in place to support the organization in realizing its mission and vision.

Description of Tasks

Finance

Support and train in the implementation and maintenance of the internal financial controls and procedures.

Review all payment requests in order to certify correctness and ensures all appropriate supporting documents have been provided and correct budget lines used. Thereafter preparing payment vouchers and ensuring the disbursement of payments.

Writing and disbursing cheques, Initiate online bank transfers and facilitating other banking duties.

Prepare RFQs, LPOs and GRNs for procurement. Respond to vendors related queries.

Responsible for disbursement and accounting of imprest; vetting of imprest accounting, ensuring that all expenditures are adequately supported and prompt banking of imprest refunds.

Management of the accounts documents and filling.

Scrutinize and verify petty cash reconciliation for onward approval by the Finance and Administration Manager.

Posting of accounts data in the Quickbooks accounting system; application of accounting software.

Preparing timely monthly bank reconciliation statements

Preparation of financial reports, donor reports as may be necessary for review and approval.

Assist in the preparation and coordination of external audits.

Maintaining and updating the asset register and ensuring that all assets are insured and are in good condition.

Preparing the payroll in an efficient, timely and compliant manner in liaison with the Finance and Administration Manager’s office

Preparing statutory deductions and COVAW’s legal obligations as per the NGO Coordination board expectations and remittance

Ensuring all COVAW staff are introduced and up to date to the relevant statutory deductions authorities.

Facilitate the timely payment of all statutory payments e.g. PAYE, NSSF, NHIF and also payment of pension and SACCO staff contributions. Remitting PAYE returns.

Administration

Maintain an efficient working office environment, including management of allocation of working areas, equipment and supplies, office health and safety, including IT and online support.

Support in development, implementation and embedding efficient office processes and procedures to meet legislation, data protection requirements and best practice.

Provide general staff administration and ensure personal adherence to the organization’s HR Manual, Operations manual and oversee adherence of staff to the same.

Maintenance of the staff leave days register.

Monitor utility bills to ensure they are up to date and paid on time.

Undertake full operational responsibility over COVAW’s assets in use.

Supervising and working closely with the finance assistant and office cleaner to ensure smooth operations at the COVAW offices including timely opening, closure and general cleanliness.

Performance of other related duties as required.

Performance Standards

Strong commitment to COVAW’s values and principles

Adherence to COVAW rules and policies

Adherence to timelines and deadlines

Enhancing team work and mutual respect between colleagues and project partners

Highly developed relationship building, interpersonal skills.

Strong analytical and finance modeling skills.

Strong time management and organizational skills.

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines.

High levels of attention to details.

Computer Literacy (including advanced excel skills).

Flexibility and willingness to travel, work long and irregular hours, including occasional weekends and holidays

Specific Qualifications

A degree in Finance and Accounting or a related field.

Should be a certified public accountant CPA (K).

Excellent hands on experience in QuickBooks accounting system.

Skills in spread sheets and other computer packages.

At least three years’ relevant work experience in finance and accounting.

Excellent coordination, networking and facilitation skills.

Ability to maintain strict confidentiality and show discretion and ability to handle confidential issues.

Flexibility and willingness to work as a team member and independently, with a high level of self-motivation

Excellent listening and communication skills with sensitivity to communication differences.

Strong organizational skills and close attention to detail in order to produce high quality output.

Ability to plan, organize, coordinate and negotiate under pressure.

The successful candidate must also demonstrate COVAW values as follows: Integrity, Dignity, Courage, Solidarity and Commitment.

How to Apply