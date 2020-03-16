_________________________________________________________________________
The Coalition on Violence Against Women (COVAW) is a national Kenyan not-for-profit women’s rights organization.
COVAW is seeking to fill the position of Finance and Administration Officer who will report to the Finance and Administration Manager.
The key functions of this role are:
To ensure that all financial and office management including statutory compliance systems are in place and adhered to.
To ensure that the appropriate financial and administrative infrastructure is in place to support the organization in realizing its mission and vision.
Description of Tasks
Finance
- Support
and train in the implementation and maintenance of the internal financial
controls and procedures.
- Review
all payment requests in order to certify correctness and ensures all
appropriate supporting documents have been provided and correct budget
lines used. Thereafter preparing payment vouchers and ensuring the
disbursement of payments.
- Writing
and disbursing cheques, Initiate online bank transfers and facilitating
other banking duties.
- Prepare
RFQs, LPOs and GRNs for procurement. Respond to vendors related queries.
- Responsible
for disbursement and accounting of imprest; vetting of imprest accounting,
ensuring that all expenditures are adequately supported and prompt banking
of imprest refunds.
- Management
of the accounts documents and filling.
- Scrutinize
and verify petty cash reconciliation for onward approval by the Finance
and Administration Manager.
- Posting
of accounts data in the Quickbooks accounting system; application of
accounting software.
- Preparing
timely monthly bank reconciliation statements
- Preparation
of financial reports, donor reports as may be necessary for review and
approval.
- Assist
in the preparation and coordination of external audits.
- Maintaining
and updating the asset register and ensuring that all assets are insured
and are in good condition.
- Preparing
the payroll in an efficient, timely and compliant manner in liaison with
the Finance and Administration Manager’s office
- Preparing
statutory deductions and COVAW’s legal obligations as per the NGO
Coordination board expectations and remittance
- Ensuring
all COVAW staff are introduced and up to date to the relevant statutory
deductions authorities.
- Facilitate
the timely payment of all statutory payments e.g. PAYE, NSSF, NHIF and
also payment of pension and SACCO staff contributions. Remitting PAYE
returns.
Administration
- Maintain
an efficient working office environment, including management of
allocation of working areas, equipment and supplies, office health and
safety, including IT and online support.
- Support
in development, implementation and embedding efficient office processes
and procedures to meet legislation, data protection requirements and best
practice.
- Provide
general staff administration and ensure personal adherence to the
organization’s HR Manual, Operations manual and oversee adherence of staff
to the same.
- Maintenance
of the staff leave days register.
- Monitor
utility bills to ensure they are up to date and paid on time.
- Undertake
full operational responsibility over COVAW’s assets in use.
- Supervising
and working closely with the finance assistant and office cleaner to
ensure smooth operations at the COVAW offices including timely opening,
closure and general cleanliness.
- Performance
of other related duties as required.
Performance Standards
- Strong
commitment to COVAW’s values and principles
- Adherence
to COVAW rules and policies
- Adherence
to timelines and deadlines
- Enhancing
team work and mutual respect between colleagues and project partners
- Highly
developed relationship building, interpersonal skills.
- Strong
analytical and finance modeling skills.
- Strong
time management and organizational skills.
- Ability
to work under pressure and to tight deadlines.
- High
levels of attention to details.
- Computer
Literacy (including advanced excel skills).
- Flexibility
and willingness to travel, work long and irregular hours, including
occasional weekends and holidays
Specific Qualifications
- A
degree in Finance and Accounting or a related field.
- Should
be a certified public accountant CPA (K).
- Excellent
hands on experience in QuickBooks accounting system.
- Skills
in spread sheets and other computer packages.
- At
least three years’ relevant work experience in finance and accounting.
- Excellent
coordination, networking and facilitation skills.
- Ability
to maintain strict confidentiality and show discretion and ability to
handle confidential issues.
- Flexibility
and willingness to work as a team member and independently, with a high level
of self-motivation
- Excellent
listening and communication skills with sensitivity to communication
differences.
- Strong
organizational skills and close attention to detail in order to produce
high quality output.
- Ability
to plan, organize, coordinate and negotiate under pressure.
- The
successful candidate must also demonstrate COVAW values as follows:
Integrity, Dignity, Courage, Solidarity and Commitment.
How to Apply
- Send
your application and cover letter clearly marked Finance and
Administration Officer by Monday 16th
March 2020 to the HR department on
- recruit@covaw.or.ke
