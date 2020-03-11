_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 11, 2020 - Murder suspect, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, has been released from Kamiti Maximum Prison after posting a Sh 2 million cash bail as ordered by the court last month.





Jowie, who has been in remand for 533 days, is facing murder charges for killing Nairobi business lady, Monica Kimani, in 2018.





Jowie was granted bail on February 13th but his family members and close friends were not able to raise the money to secure his immediate release.





By February 15th, Jowie’s sister, Nelius Irungu, said the family had only managed to raise Ksh 80,000.





While granting Jowie bail last month, Justice James Wakiaga noted that the prosecution had failed to provide evidence to show why he should continue to be remanded.





When Justice Wakiaga gave him bail, he ordered him not to comment on the case on social media or contact witnesses.





Jowie is charged with his ex-fiancee, Jacque Maribe, who is also out on a Sh 1 million cash bail.



