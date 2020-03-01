African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC)

Job Vacancies: Field Interviewers and Data Collectors – National Survey in Adolescent Mental Health in Kenya

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) invites applications for field interviewers / data collectors for the Kenya National Adolescent Mental Health Survey (KNAMHS) that will be conducted in 14 counties namely West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Kajiado, Elgeyo Marakawet, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Busia, Bungoma, Siaya, Kisumu, Kitui, Wajir, Kilifi and Nairobi.

KNAMHS aims to determine the prevalence and risk and protective factors of adolescent mental health disorders in the country.

The nationwide survey will take place between April 10 and May 31, 2020.

Minimum Qualifications:

· Completed the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and obtained a minimum grade of C.

· Be proficient in basic computer applications with experience in using electronic data capture methods in data entry/data collection e.g. SurveyCTO or similar applications.

· Should be a resident of one of the 14 counties where the survey will be conducted, and demonstrate a good understanding of the geographical location and culture of the people. The County of residence/origin should be clearly indicated in the CV or cover letter.

· Must be able to communicate in both English and Swahili.

· Should possess strong interpersonal and communication skills.

· Previous engagement with APHRC in a similar position will be an added advantage.

Job Description (Responsibilities):

· Locating household structures in study enumeration areas.

· Conducting surveys.

· Ensuring that data integrity is always maintained while minimizing errors in data gathering and transmission.

· Timely completion of scheduled daily activities filing reports of work done.

· Communicating promptly challenges and issues arising from the field to the team leaders and field supervisors.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit a cover letter together with a CV with contacts of three referees. Indicate on the cover letter or CV your home County.

Applications should reach us by close of business on 6th of March 2020

All applications should be submitted via e-mail as ATTACHMENTS to cvs@flexi-personnel.com

Please indicate ‘Data collector – KNAMHS’ on the subject line of your email.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please note: applicants are not required to make any payments to anyone during any stage of the recruitment process.