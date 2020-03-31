_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 31, 2020 - The Kenya Clinical Officers Association has announced that one of its members has contracted the Covid-19 virus in line of duty.





In a press conference on Tuesday, the association confirmed that the female clinical officer, who tested positive, had been carrying out duties as normal at a facility they were yet to disclose.





"Kenya Clinical Officers Association has learned of one of our colleagues who has contracted the novel Coronavirus while on duty.”





“The clinical officer had been performing her duty in the outpatient and special clinic in her area of duty until she contracted this virus.”



"You can understand the anguish she is going through knowing she may have infected her family members and patients," said one of the association's members at the presser.



However, both Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe disclosed that they were not aware of this new case.









"I do not know about that and we can't respond to a rumour," stated Kagwe.





During the presser, the association also noted that they had noticed that the State left them out of the Covid-19 planning committees.





"We also note that a clinical officer had been left out of planning committees for Covid-19 mitigation and most of the counties.”





"In the high-risk counties, 90 per cent of clinical officers who are frontline health workers and who suffer the highest risk have not been trained.”





“This also applies to other health workers across the board," he added.





They further accused the State of only allocating two-hour sensitization sessions to the medics, a move they claimed does not inspire confidence in the medics.



