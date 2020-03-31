_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - Neno Evangelism pastor, James Maina Nganga, has asked the Government to give him permission to visit Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi and treat Coronavirus patients.





Mbagathi Hospital is a Government institution where Coronavirus patients are being held.





In a video circulating social media, the self-proclaimed evangelist pleaded with the national Government and the international community to give him permission to visit Mbagathi and cure the patients.









According to the preacher, he and his colleagues can use his powerful guitar to kill the disease and put an end to people's suffering once and for all.





The pastor pleaded with the authorities to give him just 20 patients and allow him to stay behind closed doors with them without any sort of interruption from outside.





He maintained that he has the power to use his guitar to worship God and convince him to cast his healing hands upon the ailing.



