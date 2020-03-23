_________________________________________________________________________

Kenyan midfielder, Victor Wanyama, who plies his trade with Premier League outfit, Tottenham Hotspur, has for long managed to keep his love life under wraps.





However, we have established that Wanyama is dating Kenyan media personality and actress, Serah Teshna.





The former K24 presenter has often raised eye brows over her lavish lifestyle despite her meagre earnings from the media and acting gigs.





A close friend, who is privy to the relationship, has spilled the beans and revealed that Wanyama is the one financing her lavish lifestyle and often flies her to London for hunky-punky.





See the expose below and her sexy photos.







