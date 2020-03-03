Tuesday March 3, 2020 - Murder suspect, Sarah Wairimu Cohen’s lawyer, Philip Murgor, has alleged that the Director of Criminal Investigations boss, George Kinoti, had been threatening him and his wife.





Speaking to journalists outside the Milimani Law Courts, Murgor stated that he had received a threatening message from the DCI boss.





"Everything he does with all the powers can hurt someone, can hurt a reputation.”





“He has been conferred with so much powers but what does he do with it?”





"When he is on the ropes in court, he sends messages to lawyers like me and tells them if you don’t stop, I will destroy you," Murgor alleged.





“George Kinoti sent a message to me on the 29th of January and said if I don’t stop pushing him, he will ruin my reputation, he will ruin the reputation of the Judge who is my wife and the other Judge," he added.





Murgor further called on the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, to exercise his powers with a sense of responsibility.





"As for DPP Haji, he has the constitutional power to control Mr. Kinoti.”





“He should step up to the plate and control him.”





"We are all officers of the court, I am just a lawyer.”





“Tomorrow, when Kinoti is charged with a criminal offense like abuse of office, it will be us who will defend him so he should respect us," he added.





Murgor was speaking after the mention of the murder case against Wairimu.



