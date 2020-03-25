_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 25, 2020 – The United States Government has given its citizens in Kenya the last chance to leave the country even as the number of coronavirus cases shot up to 25.





On Monday, Kenya Airways announced that it will offer a flight for US citizens and US Lawful Permanent Residents departing JKIA on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020, at 2100 hours, provided that it can sell all the seats on this flight.





In a memo to Americans in Kenya, the US Embassy urged them to use that opportunity and fly out of the country as the number of the coronavirus cases continue to rise.





“We understand from the Kenyan Government that there are no plans for flights after midnight tonight.”





“If you wish to depart Kenya, this will be your last opportunity for an indefinite period of time,” part of the memo reads.





“This will be a direct flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, NY.”





“The cost of an economy class ticket on this flight will be $3350, and the price of a business class ticket will be $4000,” the embassy noted.



