Job Vacancy:

Executive Assistant





The successful candidate will ensure administrative and secretarial support to the Director; ensuring day to day functioning of the office; coordinating office management activities; managing the office’s interface with other departments and external parties.

Generally ensure duties of the Director’s Office are carried out effectively and seamlessly.

Key Result Areas

· Organise, manage and run the Directors Office to include filter of incoming visitors, correspondence, emails and telephone calls, highlighting urgent and priority matters requiring the Director’s attention;

· Draft, type and dispatch memoranda, acknowledge letters and responses to correspondence, and follow up with relevant action officers;

· Proof read routine documents prepared for the Director’s signature in consultation with originating officers;

· Prepare various reports for Director’s Office including creation of spreadsheets, charts, databases, and application of relevant software;

· Draft correspondence, speeches, presentations, and announcements from the Director’s Office;

· Schedule meetings between the Director and key stakeholders within and outside the company and effectively manage the diary;

· Draft agendas, compile and distribute relevant documents and briefings, take minutes and maintain records for the Director’ meetings;

· Prepare Board Papers on time in collaboration with other departments and stakeholders;

· Maintain and manage Executive Director action log across all organization engagements both internal and external;

· Compile, schedule and prioritise engagements, appointments, invitations, and other requests for weekly dairy meetings;

· Make travel arrangements for the Director, coordinating flights, accommodation and other itinerary specifics;

· Coordinate logistics and documentation for visiting delegations; and

· Provide administrative support to the Director including preparation of administrative forms and processing of requests.

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree in Management, Business Administration, Office Management Secretarial Studies, Communication, Public Relations or related disciplines;

· A minimum of 7 years’ experience as Executive or Administrative Assistant to a Director, Chief Executive Officer or Chief of Party preferably of an international, multicultural organisation;

· Advanced Information technology skills including word, excel, access, PowerPoint Ms outlook; and

· Highly developed analytical skills with ability to prepare, analyse and interpret data and reports.

Key Skills

· Organizational and planning skills;

· Superior written and verbal communications skills in English and Swahili;

· Information gathering and analytical skills;

· Problem analysis and solving skills;

· Quick judgment and decision-making ability;

· Self initiative;

· Attention to detail and accuracy;

· Interpersonal skills;

· Highly numeric;

· Communications and negotiation skills; and

· Ability to manage senior executives of the board and the management committee.

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 16th March 2020.

Clearly indicate the job title.

Unemployed candidates who FIT the profile above are encouraged to apply.