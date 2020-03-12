_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday March 12, 2020 - Kisumu County residents have joined other Kenyans in drumming up support for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





Ruto, 54, is preparing to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is in his second and final term.





Uhuru‘s 10-year tenure has been characterised by mass plunder of public resources, high inflation and poor health services.





Though the President and his men have been going around the country claiming to have achieved progress, many Kenyans are still struggling with high food prices, unemployment and diseases.





However, Deputy President William Ruto has emerged as the man who can correct the many errors of Uhuru’s administration.





Ruto, who has an army of supporters countrywide, has been rejected by Uhuru but millions of Kenyans are behind his unstoppable journey to State House.





Uhuru is drumming up support for ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, who is in sunset years.





On Thursday, Kisumu residents drummed up support for William Ruto’s presidency and said they are tired of antics from Raila Odinga who, according to them, is a political conman.





Here is a video of Kisumu residents endorsing Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.