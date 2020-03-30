_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, March 30, 2020 -The deadly corona virus has ravaged different countries across the world and over-whelmed medical workers.





The highly infectious disease is scaring even heath workers who are supposed to take care of the patients.





A social media user has shared a video that was recorded secretly at Mulago hospital in Uganda, where patients who have tested positive for the dreaded virus are admitted.





In the video, the doctors are seen shunning the patient who was brought in by an ambulance.





They are afraid to touch him and just watches him from a distance as he struggles to breath.













Watch the video.

















Another social media user shared shocking video from the same hospital.





This virus is lethal( Watch another video).







