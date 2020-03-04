



Wednesday March 4, 2020 - Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers are set to exit Somalia after their 8-year stay.





This was revealed by Government Spokesperson Colonel Cyrus Oguna, who informed that KDF soldiers who are part of the Amisom peacekeeping mission, are expected back home very soon.





"Amisom cannot be in Somalia forever.”





“So the drawdown means that we will gradually decrease the numbers because now Somalia is much better than when we went there," Colonel Oguna stated.





"There is a lot more stability, business is picking up, realistically what may be left now is the Somalis to be able to put together strong structures that can aid in administration and provision of services," he added.





KDF will kickstart negotiations to leave Somalia earlier, in a process expected to be spearheaded by Minister for Defence Monica Juma, as Amisom prepares to wind up its peacekeeping and enforcement operations in Somalia in 2021.





This will bring to an end KDF's eight years stay at the northeast neighbours.





The presence of the soldiers at the country aided in scaling down Al-Shabaab terrorist activities in Somalia, reviving the country's economic sector that had been immensely affected, while it may have inadvertently opened up Kenya to terror attacks.





With Kenya sharing a 684km border with Somalia, this has left it permeable to Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks, several terror attacks along the North Eastern region and parts of the capital, Nairobi.





This comes only days after Somalia Government accused Kenyan troops of destabilizing the war-torn country and threatened to invade Kenya in retaliation.





Kenya is also in diplomatic tiff with Somalia over the disputed oil blocs in the Indian Ocean.





The Kenyan DAILY POST