Friday March 13, 2020 - Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa is a worried man and fears he could be assassinated any time.





This is why he wants the DCI to release his Range Rover vehicle and two guns confiscated over the fake Sh39 billion military firearms tender.



According to those close to him, Echesa fears for his life as he believes he is targeted in Uhuru Kenyatta's succession race for being a key player in William Ruto’s camp that has seen him have more enemies than friends.







Even his family members in Mumias are also a worried lot to the extent that they have cut down movements just like the former CS.



With no car and security, Echesa is of late found indoors at his Karen residence unless a friend he trusts picks him for an outing which should not go deep into the night as it used to happen some time back.





The family has warned him to be careful with his life because it seems he is a marked man.



