Tuesday, March 3, 2020 -Forrmer Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, is in fresh trouble after detectives raided his posh home in Karen on Monday and arrested him over claims that he defrauded a widow of her late husband’s expensive cars.





Esther Kabura, a mother of four, accused Echesa of taking her late husband’s three luxury cars, his gun and preying on their first born daughter.





The vehicles include a Range Rover, VW Passat, Toyota Land Cruiser and a Toyota saloon.





Kabura said that trouble began when her husband of 24 years was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.





“Rashid was my husband’s friend. When Rashid came into the ward, my husband pointed at me and said, ‘This is my wife, and I have four children with her,’ then he started coughing, vomited and died,” says Kabura.





Kabura said that a few hours after her husband died, some of his relatives came demanding for the cars but Rashid, who was by her side, told them off.





The former CS offered to take the cars to Central police station in Kisumu until she came into agreement with her in-laws.





However, after she buried her husband, Echesa started avoiding her and refused to hand over the cars to her.





“When I returned to Kisumu, I asked Rashid to bring the cars but he started avoiding me. I also discovered he was having an affair with my daughter. After I realised he wasn’t going to give me the cars, I went to the police and filed a complaint under OB number 58/11/16,” says Kabura.





After reporting the matter to Kisumu Central police station, the Director of Criminal Investigations at the station identified as, Mr Kieti, started extorting money from her.





“He told me to also give the investigating officer some money to facilitate the search. I gave him Sh20,000. After a while, we met again in a hotel and I gave him Sh50,000, but he asked for more. I told him I don’t have any more money. Thereafter, he stopped returning my calls and refused to help me,” claimed Kabura.

She then sought the help of police spokesman Charles Owino who was touched after hearing her story.





Police are following the case after the former CS was arrested on Monday and the expensive cars towed to the station.



