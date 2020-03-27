_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 27, 2020 - East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) has announced that it is partnering with two Nairobi-based industries to manufacture and distribute free hand sanitisers to vulnerable Kenyans across the country.





Making the announcement on Friday, the giant brewer committed Sh 50 million to fund the production of 135,000 litres of sanitisers.





“We have engaged certified sanitiser producers to produce for us hand sanitizers for distribution to vulnerable groups and those at risk of exposure,” said EABL Foundation Trustee, Eric Kiniti.





“We shall be engaging our sales personnel on the ground as well as distributors to ensure the sanitisers get to the most vulnerable groups, mainly those who do not have access to water and good sanitation,” he added.





EABL said that the distribution specifically targets EABL staff, informal settlements, communities in water-scarce parts of the country as well as areas that have challenges accessing piped water.



