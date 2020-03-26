_________________________________________________________________________

- KTN’s Senior Political Affairs Reporter, Ben Kitili, is a proud family man who doesn’t shy away from flaunting his wife and kids on social media.





Kitili is married to a sexy Somali lady called Amina Mude and they have been blessed with two children - a daughter and a son.





Amina has taken to social media to gush over her hubby and revealed that he was in the delivery room during the birth of their second born in June 2019.





She shared a video of Ben in the delivery room on Instagram and wrote:





Today I just want to thank god for my hubby @benkitili. I took this video on 16th June 2019 at 3:31am.





“I was in labour for the better part of the day and night, this man right here was by my side throughout, and he massaged my back, gave me water and encouraged me.”





“He was so tired that night and so I requested him to go home to rest because I was just 2cm dilated, but he chose to be by my side throughout.”





“I managed to ‘steal’ a video when he was taking a power nap so that i show my daughter what kind of a man she needs in her life. Her father has set a bar for her.”





“It’s not every day that we get to tell our loved ones how much we love them but when you can, please do. Life is short appreciated your loved ones.”





One of her fans joked that she is about to get pregnant again during this quarantine period claiming that she’s drunk in love.





“Mapenzi inakusumbua na hii quarantine..naona ukishika mimba ingine.” The fan wrote.



