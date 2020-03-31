_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - Fading TV anchor Betty Kyallo caused a stir after she went on a ranting spree on Instagram.





Betty, who was drunk, told off those who keep criticizing her lifestyle and said that she has the right to live the way she wanted to and have fun regardless of whether she is a role model.





She added that there is a lot of pressure in the media industry and the only person that matters most to her is her daughter Ivanna.





“My family is very protective over me and they are like Betty why are you gong live right now… I’ve had a drink and people are saying you cannot have this much fun cz wewe ni role model f*ck that shit, me I take care of my jobs. Ivanna I’m her role model. Eti you are my daughters role model so don’t go to the club, i wanna go the club, i wanna have a good time, the pressure in this f*cking career is horrible and this chiq is saying end the video because I’m saying the truth I’m not gonna end this video whatever the blogs are gonna say about Betty or Betty Kyallo ... f*ck off f*ck off bloggers " She ranted.





From the video, the controversial TV girl looks depressed.















