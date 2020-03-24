_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 24, 2020 - Police officers have launched a manhunt for a woman who reportedly disappeared with a child after exhibiting Coronavirus-like symptoms.





According to reports, the woman escaped from Out Span Hospital in Nyeri on Saturday with her seven-year-old child in tow.





Confirming the incident, Central Regional Commissioner, Wilfred Nyangagwa, disclosed that the police were carrying out investigations and the case had been classified as a criminal.





The woman had reportedly arrived in the country recently and she took off from the hospital after staff took too long to attend to her.





“Up to now, we are tracking this woman, in fact, it is now a criminal offence and once we arrest her, we will confine her and her child to an isolation ward,” Nyangagwa told the press.





He further revealed that two more people who had allegedly arrived in the country from abroad were forcefully quarantined in Murang’a and Kiambu Counties after failing to observe self-isolation.





The commissioner appealed to Kenyans to hand over more people suspected to have recently arrived from abroad.





Because the woman's case is classified as criminal, she is starring at a Ksh30,000 fine or a 3-year prison sentence, or both, if found guilty.



