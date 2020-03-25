_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - A Kenyan athlete who jetted into the country from India and was cleared at JKIA to travel to Eldoret to self-quarantine at home was bundled out of a shuttle at Mau Summit.





Passengers overheard the athlete, identified as Samsom Ruto, talking to his family on the phone that he had arrived in the country and was on his way home to self-quarantine.





The passengers immediately ordered the driver to pull over and kicked Ruto out of the Matatu for fear of Ccoronavirus.





Police from Mau Summit Police Station picked him and dropped him at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute in Nakuru where he’s in isolation.





Ruto had traveled to India to participate in a Marathon but the race was called off due to the Coronavirus pandemic.





However, the athlete has sought help saying that he doesn’t have enough money to cater to his needs during the self-quarantine.





The Government ordered a mandatory self-quarantine for all people arriving in the country from areas with reported coronavirus cases.





So far, Kenya has confirmed 25 cases with all, except two people, imported.



