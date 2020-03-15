_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday March 15, 2020

-One of the key lieutenant of Deputy President William Ruto has disputed presence of novel coronavirus disease in the country.





On Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, announced first coronavirus case in Kenya.





Kagwe said the patient is a Kenyan citizen who returned to the country from US via UK on March 5, 2020. The woman is at the Kenyatta National Hospital Infectious Disease Unit.





However, according to Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, there was no coronavirus in the country and the government staged managed it to stop the Nakuru’s Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally scheduled for March 21st.





Ngunjiri, who is a close ally of William Ruto, urged the media to investigate whether the government was lying to citizens and alleviate doubts.





“You know how to do investigations so tell us the truth because there is a lot of doubt.





“Maybe they orchestrated the Coronavirus to stop the Nakuru BBI rally, to stop the demonstrations against the government or to disrupt the religious activities because they don’t attend services, you never know,” the MP said.



