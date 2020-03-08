_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday March 8, 2020- Deputy President William Ruto has for once revealed the individuals who killed Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei three weeks ago.





Sergeant Kipyegon was attached to Ruto’s offices at Harambee House Annex and he was killed inside his house in South B, Nairobi, three weeks ago.





Speaking during the burial service of Kenei at his Chemasis village, Nakuru Ruto said it was unfortunate instead of Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti looking for the killers, he has shifted focus on him.





According to Ruto, Kenei was killed for political reasons mainly to spark a conflict between him and his community.





"Wale wanaopanga hii njama eti wanipiganishe mimi na jamii yangu, shauri yao (those who are behind all these are planning to cause conflict between me and my community)," Ruto said.





"I want to tell them, maybe you will have to kill me but nothing will stop me, I will not look back or give up," Ruto said.





Ruto said he is aware of a bigger scheme to pin him down but affirmed his readiness.





"If you killed Kenei to threaten me, that plan will fail. I am not mad, I am the deputy president and I know what I am saying. I know what has been planned and I am ready," he said.



