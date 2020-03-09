_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday March 9, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has reportedly withdrawn Government provided security from his office and homes and instead hired private.





According to impeccable sources, Ruto, who is eyeing the Presidency, believes some Government mercenaries may be planning to kill him the way they killed Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei.





Kenei, who was involved in the Sh 39 billion fake arms scandal, was killed at his house in South B.





Speaking during his burial at Chemasis Village, Nakuru County, on Saturday, Ruto said those assassins who killed Kenei were sending a message to him.





Ruto even lamented how the so called system could kill innocent Kenyans so that they can stop him {Ruto} from ascending to the throne in 2022.





Ruto‘s confidantes believe that the system is using some security officers attached to him to spy on him and to taint his image.





Ruto’s move to send Government bodyguards away also comes at a time that self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, warned him to avoid using helicopters since “poachers of men” may use them to send him to his maker.



