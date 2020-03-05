_________________________

Thursday March 5, 2020- Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to attend Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies because he is one of the proponents of the initiative.





In the absence of Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, his deputy Caleb Kositany, a key supporter of Dr Ruto, is now in charge of party affairs.





And now the DP’s allies have put a demand on the table – President Uhuru Kenyatta must attend BBI rallies if they are to give their views on how to unite the country.





Should Uhuru heed their call and attend the Nakuru March 21 meeting, he will be forced to choose between his deputy and Mr Odinga – a choice he would rather delay.





The group led by Mr Kositany argues that the rallies have degenerated into shouting contests and need order.





“The President is the elected leader, the chief executive of Kenya, and there is a big thing called BBI going on and he cannot leave it to people who are strangers to those of us who voted for him en masse,” Kositany stated.





Should Mr Kenyatta fail to attend the Nakuru rally, Mr Kositany said, “The Deputy President should be on hand to receive the document because we will not hand it to a stranger.”



