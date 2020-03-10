_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday March 10, 2020 - Third Way Alliance party leader, Dr Ekuru Aukot, is a political conman going by what happened on Tuesday morning.





According to impeccable sources, Aukot, who is the man behind the flopped Punguza Mzigo Initiative, was being financed by the Jubilee Government to run the affairs of his briefcase party.





However, when he opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on Monday, his security was withdrawn and a car he was assigned was also withdrawn by the Interior Ministry.





According to blogger, Robert Alai, Aukot, who enjoyed huge funding from the Jubilee Government during the 2017 Presidential elections, is now an enemy of the State after he opposed the BBI.





“I am told that Ministry of Interior has withdrawn the V8, bodyguards and funding allocated to Thirdway Alliance and its leader after his recent opposition to the BBI.”





“The massive funding was allocated in the run-up to the last General Elections,” Alai said on Tuesday.



