



Sunday March 1, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto raised eyebrows yesterday after he failed to show up at the Meru BBI rally held at the Kinoru Stadium in Meru.





This comes even as his ally, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, announced that the DP and ODM party leader Raila Odinga would share the podium for the first ever at a mega rally in Meru.





However, Ruto was nowhere to be seen, leaving his supporters confused as to his whereabouts.





This was soon rectified when Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi , took to the podium and informed the public that Ruto had sent his apologies for missing the meeting.





"Pia niko na apology nimetumwa niseme tuko pamoja katika hii kitu ya BBI na naibu Rais William Ruto (The DP has asked me to let you know that he is in full support of this BBI project and that he is sorry that he was not able to make it to this event), he disclosed, leading to a rapturous applause from the crowd.





He then went on to invite Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen , to address the crowd.





The vocal senator did not mince his words as he tore into several narratives being pushed under the BBI umbrella, which he claimed were baseless falsehoods.





“We were elected do that we can help solve issues of the public.”





“Money was allocated to do so, therefore stop lying to Kenyans that the BBI, will solve the economy,” he stated.





He went on to urge a section of political leaders to stop insulting DP Ruto, adding that respecting the President went hand in hand with respecting his second in command.





“I am happy today because people who insult DP Ruto have not been given chance to address the rally, and that should be the way forward for the BBI,” he said.





Murkomen and Kuria left midway through the event, leading a section of the crowd to follow them out of the stadium, a move which did not auger well with the BBI proponents.





The Kenyan DAILY POST