Tuesday March 24, 2020 - As the Coronavirus outbreak continues to ravage the world like a storm, another deadly virus has emerged in China that has already killed one person.





According to Global Times, the new virus (Hanta Virus) has already killed a man from Yunan on Monday.





The man died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a bus on Monday.

The 32 other people on the bus were also tested for the virus.





According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hantaviruses are a family of viruses which are spread mainly by rodents and can cause varied diseases in people.





It can cause Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) and haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS).





The disease is not airborne and can only spread to people if they come in contact with urine, feces or saliva of rodents and less frequently by a bite from an infected host.





Early symptoms of HPS include fatigue, fever, and muscle aches, along with headaches, dizziness, chills and abdominal problems.





If left untreated, it can lead to coughing and shortness of breath and can be fatal, with a mortality rate of 38 percent, according to CDC.



