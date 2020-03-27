_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 27, 2020 - A father rejected his family and warned his kin not to visit him or set foot in his home after 31 cases of Coronavirus (Covid -19) were confirmed in Kenya by the Health Ministry.





According to reports, the elderly man by the name John Nyakiduluja, who hails from Homa Bay County, warned his kin, who reportedly had toured Italy, not to travel back home as he feared to contract the virus, and later succumbing from it.





Italy is one of the nations severely hit by the pandemic, with 7, 503 deaths reported as of Wednesday, March 25.





"In Italy, we have witnessed many aged people succumb to the disease.”





“Our children have been undertaking their studies in Italy and they may have returned back to Nairobi with the disease.”





"Let them stay there.”





“I don't want them to come to our area.”





“I am an old man and I don't want to die and also my fellow old men would not want to die either.”





“What do those children want to do back at home?”





“I want to live so let another disease attack me, but not Corona.”





“Let those sons, uncles and friends stay in Nairobi," Mzee John warned.





The old man further warned that the disease was deadly and very contagious.





This comes even as Kenya reported its first fatality as a result of Coronavirus being a 66-year-old man who had travelled from South Africa.





According to a statement by the Ministry, the man suffered from Diabetes and had arrived in the country on Friday, March 13.





The Kenyan DAILY POST